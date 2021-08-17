REAL ID upgrades offered at Kentucky State Fair pop-up booth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentuckians looking to get their identification upgraded to REAL ID will be able to do so at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Tuesday that “pop-up” driver licensing will be offered at the Fair daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at KYTC’s booth in the South Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.

Two pop-up stations will be offered each day to replicate services at the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Kentuckians who have a license set to expire within the next six months can renew at the location, and REAL ID upgrades can be provided to any Kentuckian regardless of expiration date.

“We’re excited to publicly debut our new Popup Driver Licensing service that allows us to take our regional office operations on the road to serve Kentuckians,” Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole said in a release. “If you want to upgrade to a REAL ID, be sure to arrive prepared by taking the IDocument Guide quiz at realidky.com to learn what documents you’ll need to bring.”

REAL IDs will be required at airport security checkpoints to board domestic flights and to enter military or federal buildings that require identification starting May 3, 2023.

Upgrades to REAL ID can also be performed at Driver Licensing Regional Offices by scheduling an appointment here.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.