Advertisement

REAL ID upgrades offered at Kentucky State Fair pop-up booth

REAL IDs will be required at airport security checkpoints to board domestic flights and to...
REAL IDs will be required at airport security checkpoints to board domestic flights and to enter military or federal buildings that require identification starting May 3, 2023.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentuckians looking to get their identification upgraded to REAL ID will be able to do so at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Tuesday that “pop-up” driver licensing will be offered at the Fair daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at KYTC’s booth in the South Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.

Two pop-up stations will be offered each day to replicate services at the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. Kentuckians who have a license set to expire within the next six months can renew at the location, and REAL ID upgrades can be provided to any Kentuckian regardless of expiration date.

“We’re excited to publicly debut our new Popup Driver Licensing service that allows us to take our regional office operations on the road to serve Kentuckians,” Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole said in a release. “If you want to upgrade to a REAL ID, be sure to arrive prepared by taking the IDocument Guide quiz at realidky.com to learn what documents you’ll need to bring.”

REAL IDs will be required at airport security checkpoints to board domestic flights and to enter military or federal buildings that require identification starting May 3, 2023.

Upgrades to REAL ID can also be performed at Driver Licensing Regional Offices by scheduling an appointment here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash

Latest News

Kentucky State Fair has provided guidance for masking and attendance for guests under 18 years...
Kentucky State Fair announces masking, teen attendance policies
St. Joseph Health announces $15 minimum wage for hourly workers across the board
A subcommittee in Frankfort heard from the public about masks in schools.
State subcommittee hears public opinion on mask mandates for schools
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Watch: Governor Beshear holds weekly COVID-19 news conference