Pike County town to host ‘Moonshine, Music, and Makers’ festival

The 2021 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival will be held on Sep. 16-18 in Downtown Pikeville.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival has been set to start in mid-September.

“We are ready to celebrate the heritage of Eastern Kentucky and celebrate the crafters and the moonshiners,” said Executive Director of Economic Development for the City of Pikeville Jill Fraley-Dotson. “That have come, from years ago, that have really helped develop our culture that we see today.”

The festival features live performances, visual artists, foods, and drinks from across our region with a bit of competition involved. All of the handcrafted arts are to be judged and some will be awarded prizes.

Dotson also says there is plenty of room for more food trucks, artists, and more to be included in the mix.

Admission is free from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. September 16th-17th and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 18th. For more information on the event or how to sign up with your art or vendor contact Pikeville City Tourism.

