Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Winds drive nation’s largest wildfire toward California city