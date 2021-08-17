Media luncheon kicks off 36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight of the Commonwealth’s best coaches gathered today in the first event of the 36th annual Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl, set for August 27-28.

“It’s a great thing for our community, for our region, I think the teams that they bring in are quality football teams. It’s always two great nights of football for our area,” said Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee.

This year’s two-day event will feature East Ridge vs. Phelps and Belfry vs. Covington Catholic on Friday night at Belfry, and then Pike Central vs. Shelby Valley and Pikeville vs. Bourbon County on Saturday night at Pikeville.

“Just to allow my players to experience it. You know, the Pike County Bowl is the top bowl in the state of Kentucky. The experience is top to none, I mean the crowds are unbelievable,” said Bourbon County head coach David Jones, an alumnus of Belfry football and former coach at Phelps.

The media luncheon allowed coaches and faculty to mingle and speak with the media prior to the first game of the season.

“It means a lot to me just to be in this bowl and having been in it since the very beginning, I’ve kind of seen the transition of how the bowl’s changed over the years but the one thing that’s always stayed the same true of the bowl game is that we’ve always had quality opponents,” said Belfry head coach Philip Haywood, who has coached in every single Pike County Bowl.

Tickets are available through each participating school.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.