Advertisement

Man arrested for having sexually explicit videos, images of minors

William Clark, 53, was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police.
William Clark, 53, was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLATWOODS, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars Tuesday accused of using his personal laptop to download and transmit multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse material.

The Kentucky State Police say William Clark, 53, was arrested and sent to the Greenup County Detention Center. He has been charged with two counts of possession/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

The arrest was made by troopers Tuesday while conducting a search warrant at the Windy Hills Apartments in Flatwoods, Kentucky Tuesday.

More charges are expected at a later time, troopers say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out

Latest News

Hospital directors at some Eastern Kentucky medical centers say that ICU beds fluctuate from...
Eastern Kentucky hospitals feeling strain of increasing COVID cases
Health officials react to recent CDC study in Kentucky - 6 p.m.
Health officials react to recent CDC study in Kentucky - 6 p.m.
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
University opposes state’s move to trademark ‘Team Kentucky’
School closings
Knott County schools closed until Friday
Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are recommended for immunocompromised individuals.
Third vaccine dose recommended for immunocompromised