Logan County man to be charged with murder after woman dies

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say a man will face murder charges after a woman has died.

Sheriff Paul Clemens tells WSAZ that Kelly Hampton died from injuries she suffered Saturday at a home in the Mud Fork area.

“I’m just torn up inside,” Kelly’s uncle Terry Shepherd said.

Hampton’s boyfriend, Steven Duty, was originally charged with malicious wounding. Clemens said those charges will be upgraded to murder charges because of Kelly’s death. Clemens says Duty was expected in court on Tuesday.

The sheriff says there is an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday morning. Charges are pending until after the autopsy.

“I feel like he sucked the life out of her,” Kelly’s cousin Heather Artist said.

Kelly’s family is planning a vigil to honor her life. It will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the state building in Logan County.

