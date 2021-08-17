Advertisement

Ky legislative committee rejects mask mandate for schools, childcare facilities

A legislative subcommittee rejected regulations issued by the Kentucky Board of Education and...
A legislative subcommittee rejected regulations issued by the Kentucky Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to require school districts and regulated childcare centers to mandate students over the age of two to wear a face covering.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Tuesday, a legislative subcommittee rejected regulations issued by the Kentucky Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to require school districts and regulated childcare centers to mandate students over the age of two to wear a face covering.

“Local superintendents and school boards need to be trusted to make the best decision for their district,” said state Rep. David Hale, a Republican. “Each of the 171 school districts has their own set of needs, all of which are known by their elected officials.”

Hale co-chairs the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee. Subcommittee members heard three hours of testimony from the public, providing many Kentuckians the opportunity to speak either against or in favor of the regulations.

Emotions ran high as parents and advocates expressed their frustration.

In anticipation of the new school year, locally elected school boards across the state held meetings with parents, students and other stakeholders to consider required face coverings, but ultimately the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the emergency regulation.

The legislative committee Tuesday voted along party lines to find the regulation deficient.

Although this action does not strike down the regulation, it marks the regulation to be acted upon in the upcoming legislative session.

Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear recommends third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised, announces more than 3,000 new cases Tuesday
One injured in Letcher County school bus accident
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out
WKYT talked one-on-one with the governor about the COVID-19 vaccine, misinformation and the...
Gov. Beshear concerned about ‘alarming’ rise of Ky. hospital capacity levels
School closings
Knott County schools closed until Friday

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Hundreds without power as heavy rain moves through the region
Southwest Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith says population drop is nothing new, cites loss of coal jobs
Photo Courtesy: Red STAR Wilderness EMS Facebook
Crews work together to rescue teen injured in fall
Gov. Beshear, joined by state and local leaders, presented a check to the Pike County Fiscal...
‘If you build it, they will come’: Gov. Beshear delivers funding to pave way for economic development in Pike County
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally