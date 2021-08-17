Knott County schools closed until Friday

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Children and staff of Knott County schools are getting a few days off this week.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Brent Hoover with Knott County Schools, announced that county schools would be closing until Friday. This is an effort to contain any further potential spread of COVID-19.

The post added that this closing extends to all extracurricular activities and school events.

Brent concluded the Facebook post by saying the health and safety of students and staff is their top priority.

