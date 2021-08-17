Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair announces masking, teen attendance policies

Kentucky State Fair has provided guidance for masking and attendance for guests under 18 years...
Kentucky State Fair has provided guidance for masking and attendance for guests under 18 years old.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Fair has provided guidance for masking and attendance for guests under 18 years old.

The fair board previously announced on August 2 they would be adhering to policies put in place for the Kentucky Exposition Center as well as other state government buildings requiring masks.

Guests attending the fair will be required to wear masks indoors, but masks will not required outdoors.

Fairgoers under 18 years old will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 6 p.m., extending an attendance policy put in place back in 2019.

The policy was created after an incident where unaccompanied teenagers caused panic lighting firecrackers at that year’s event.

Proof of age will be required upon entry, with IDs verified at the gates.

For more information on Kentucky State Fair’s policies, visit their website. The Kentucky State Fair runs August 19 through August 29.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash

Latest News

Robin Holbrook 'always remembered' at Eula Hall Health Center
LoveLoud Pike 2019 comes to a close
'A void you can't put into words': Phelps mourns loss of Gabbi McCoy
Phelps community joins in memory of Gabbi McCoy
Local VFW Post holds annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday