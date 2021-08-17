Kentucky Girl Scouts announce new cookie ahead of 2022 season

ERLANGER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road (GSKWR) are looking to sweeten up the next cookie season with a new addition to their treat lineup.

The GSKWR announced in a news release that Adventurefuls™ are the newest cookie in the offering. They are brownie-inspired with caramel and sea salt.

GSKWR and Girl Scouts across the nation will offer Adventurefuls™ alongside all-time favorites like Thin Mints®.

These cookie sales will help fuel the Girl Scouts to train young women to become leaders and contributors in their communities.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program makes up around 80% of GSKWR’s annual revenue.

For more information about the Girl Scouts and their cookies, you can visit their informational page, or contact Carolyn McNerney, Product Sales Director at cmcnerney@gswrc.org.

Adventurefuls™ will officially be added to the Cookie Program when the new season starts on January 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.