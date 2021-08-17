Advertisement

Kentucky Girl Scouts announce new cookie ahead of 2022 season

The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.(Girl Scouts of the USA)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road (GSKWR) are looking to sweeten up the next cookie season with a new addition to their treat lineup.

The GSKWR announced in a news release that Adventurefuls™ are the newest cookie in the offering. They are brownie-inspired with caramel and sea salt.

GSKWR and Girl Scouts across the nation will offer Adventurefuls™ alongside all-time favorites like Thin Mints®.

These cookie sales will help fuel the Girl Scouts to train young women to become leaders and contributors in their communities.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program makes up around 80% of GSKWR’s annual revenue.

For more information about the Girl Scouts and their cookies, you can visit their informational page, or contact Carolyn McNerney, Product Sales Director at cmcnerney@gswrc.org.

Adventurefuls™ will officially be added to the Cookie Program when the new season starts on January 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash

Latest News

Models through Wednesday evening are showing a general 1-3" of rain, with the higher totals in...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approaching, heavy rain likely for some
Ballad Health ‘begs parents’ to mask children in wake of Tn. Gov. Lee’s order allowing opting out of school mandates
Off-road vehicle reps tour Hatfield-McCoy Trail system
Off-road vehicle reps tour Hatfield-McCoy Trail system
”All my brothers paid the ultimate sacrifice and hard to see everything undone so fast.,” Seal...
Veterans, refugee services saddened by Taliban takeover