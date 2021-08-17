Gov. Beshear joins former KY leaders at grand opening of Judi Patton Center for Families

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - The celebration of the grand opening of a new family center in Pike County included past and present Kentucky leaders, including Governor Andy Beshear and former Governor Paul Patton.

The Judi Patton Center for Families, named after the former First Lady of Kentucky, was dedicated Tuesday as a resource center and treatment facility for female substance abuse victims.

“We know the road to recovery from addiction is one of the hardest journeys any human being can make. We also know it’s a journey way too many of our people are on. But there is hope, and there is help, and it’s found in places like this,” said Governor Beshear in a news release.

The facility was named in honor of Judi Patton because of her part in bringing WestCare to the state and helping its expansion.

“I appreciate the honor and am very humbled to have my name placed on this facility, but it is WestCare, a faith-based nonprofit organization which saw the need in Eastern Kentucky, that deserves the credit,” said Mrs. Patton.

WestCare first launched in Eastern Kentucky in 2005, when there were few substance abuse resource centers in the area. In its 16 years of service to the community, it has expanded and currently provides jobs to 80 employees.

“Judi Patton has dedicated her life to serving others. She has tirelessly advocated for the health and well-being of women, children and families, especially in her mountain home,” said Richard Steinberg, president and chief executive officer of WestCare. “Her work is inspiring and has helped countless vulnerable people in crisis. WestCare Kentucky is excited to launch this new, life-saving treatment program bearing her name.”

The center was designed to allow children to stay with their mothers who are in need of treatment.

The goal is to allow women who would typically deny treatment in order to take care of their children to get the help they need.

