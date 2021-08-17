Fred’s remnants bring heavy rain to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching heavy rain move back into the mountains as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred move into our area. This could lead to flash flooding tonight and into tomorrow, that’s why we have called a Severe Weather Alert Day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re continuing to watch the remnants of Fred move into the Appalachians, bringing tropical moisture with it that will keep tonight cloudy and soggy. We’re going to have to watch the potential for flooding as area creeks and streams rise. As the low tracks right on top of our area, that means the very heaviest rain will remain just to our east, but heavy rain will still be possible in locations east of I-75. Two to four inches of rain will be possible, with locally higher amounts possible

Any showers and storms will be proficient rain producers with the tropical air we have in place. Said tropical air will not let lows get much below 70° or so tonight, as showers and storms continue to be prolific rain producers. Much of the eastern half of the area remains under a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning.

The heavy rain threat will carry into the early hours of Wednesday as Fred’s remnants churn across the area. We’ll slowly diminish rain chances throughout the day as the low pressure spins away from the area. Clouds will stay with us, however, as lows stay in the lower 80s. Spotty storms will remain possible through the evening hours before we calm back to mostly cloudy skies and lows near 70°.

The Rest of the Week

Our previous pattern holds firm as we head through the rest of the week. A frontal boundary looks to get hung up in the area once again for the second half of the work week, with daily chances for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay milder, in the low to middle 80s. An advancing front looks to make headway into the area by the weekend, giving us renewed chances for more widespread showers and storms as highs stay in the low 80s. We might just see some relief into early next week, though, so stay tuned.

