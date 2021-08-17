Advertisement

Former UK trauma surgeon to go before Ky. Supreme Court this week

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former UK trauma surgeon ousted by the hospital will go before the Kentucky Supreme Court this week.

Dr. Paul Kearney was fired for what UK considered unprofessional conduct back in 2019. However, Dr. Kearney says his privileges were taken because he was asking too many questions about the Kentucky Medical Services Foundation.

The foundation bills UK patients. The money goes to all doctors.

UK claimed that since the foundation is a non-profit and just affiliated with UK, it does not fall under open records requests.

On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over the issue, including if an open records request should be granted.

