Eastern Kentucky hospitals feeling strain of increasing COVID cases

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospital directors at some Eastern Kentucky medical centers say that availability of ICU beds fluctuate from day to day.

Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center CEO, Deborah Trimble sent the following statement.

“We are seeing a concerning increase in hospitalized patients positive for COVID-19. Like other hospitals in our region and across the county, the new surge of the delta variant is posed to stress our operations similar to the challenges we faced last year. We are again asking our community to get vaccinated to help slow the spread of the virus and allow our hospital to maintain proper capacity to continue caring for our community. In addition to vaccination, we recommend following ongoing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols – wear your mask, wash your hands and maintain physical distancing when possible. Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center is a regional COVID-19 vaccination center. Call 606-789-3511 to schedule an appointment today.”

Dr. John Yanes, President of Saint Josephs London and Berea, has noticed a similar increase.

“Back in may we definitely had seen the number significantly drop to single digits in our census, and then we have seen that go the other way,” he said.

Dr. Yanes added that the long fight against COVID-19 is pushing his workforce to their limit.

“You get to be a little weary because you’re doing this day in and day out and you think you’re coming out of this, then you see the peak go back up again,” he said.

President of Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Anthony Powers, has seen the same staffing issue.

“Staffing shortages continue to be the largest concern,” he said in a statement. “As always, bed availability fluctuates from day to day based on many factors, such as scheduled surgeries and people admitted from the Emergency Department.”

Commissioner Stack of the Kentucky Public Health Department sees the Delta Variant strain of Coronavirus as the culprit behind the strain on hospitals.

“The Delta Variant is hitting people harder, they’re getting sicker, and they’re younger. So what’s happening is they’re filling up ICU’s in a higher proportion relative to the total number of people going into hospitals.”

Governor Andy Beshear is not optimistic about the current state of the Kentucky medical system.

He said at news conference Tuesday, “The situation is serious and alarming and we are rapidly approaching critical.”

This spike in cases is hitting all ages.

“COVID-19 isn’t just hitting adults. With the delta variant, your kids are at a greater risk than they have been before,” he said in a press statement. “In a Southern Indiana school district, 750 students are already in quarantine. Do the right thing: Get vaccinated, mask up in schools and in high-risk indoor settings. Protect our kids.”

Public health officials continue to encourage vaccination and mask-wearing as deterrents that would ease stress on the medical system.

To aid with increasing mask-wearing, the Ford Motor Company will donate 1 million masks to the Commonwealth according to First Lady Beshear.

“As students head into this new school year – which will undoubtedly be a challenge while we battle the delta variant – I cannot overstate how important this donation is for our state,” said First Lady Beshear. “Until every child can get vaccinated, masks are our greatest weapon against this virus and a vital tool to keep students and teachers safe and healthy.”

The Governor concluded his remarks Tuesday with a reminder about the Shot at a Million vaccination incentive. Kentuckians 12 and older may register at ShotAtAMillion.ky.gov. There will be one last $1 million winner, and five more full-scholarship winners.

