DQ Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats finished 2020 with eight wins, but not the one they wanted.

With only two losses going into the postseason, the Wildcats fell short of the district title to West Carter.

“To beat a team like that, you can’t make mistakes. you can’t give them free yards, free points. You got to execute and really communicate every game. that’s the games you want to play. You want to play the teams that really bring out the best in you and for us to get back over and back in the district seat where we want to be, we got to play all four quarters,” said head coach Anthony Hampton.

One key to getting that district win comes in the form of sophomore quarterback Russ Osborne, who led the offense in his freshman campaign.

“I’m excited for it, you always got to step up to a challenge. Something big comes up, make a big play, test one of your teammates out. Play football, have fun. There shouldn’t be any pressure on it,” said Osborne.

The Wildcats start their season hosting Letcher Central on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.