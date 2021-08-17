Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats finished 2020 with eight wins, but not the one they wanted.

With only two losses going into the postseason, the Wildcats fell short of the district title to West Carter.

“To beat a team like that, you can’t make mistakes. you can’t give them free yards, free points. You got to execute and really communicate every game. that’s the games you want to play. You want to play the teams that really bring out the best in you and for us to get back over and back in the district seat where we want to be, we got to play all four quarters,” said head coach Anthony Hampton.

One key to getting that district win comes in the form of sophomore quarterback Russ Osborne, who led the offense in his freshman campaign.

“I’m excited for it, you always got to step up to a challenge. Something big comes up, make a big play, test one of your teammates out. Play football, have fun. There shouldn’t be any pressure on it,” said Osborne.

The Wildcats start their season hosting Letcher Central on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
KSP: One dead following Pike County crash
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
‘Complete and total disaster’ : Congressman Hal Rogers releases statement on situation in Afghanistan
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive.
Ky. offering new vaccine incentive
ARH officials fear for the worst as ICU beds are running out

Latest News

36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
Media luncheon kicks off 36th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl
QB Terry Wilson: 'Shout out to the BBN'
Terry Wilson named starting quarterback at New Mexico
Lance Ware. Dontaie Allen. TyTy Washington. CJ Fredrick. Oscar Tshiebwe. Keion Brooks Jr. Bryce...
UK basketball players to host Players First Fan Fest at Rupp
DQ Pigskin Preview: Letcher Central Cougars