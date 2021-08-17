Code Kentucky: A new and free tech program offered to Northern and Eastern Natives

(WYMT) - For those who may have an interest in tech, a new program is coming to the mountains.

“A free to participate software development training program that is newly launching in the Northern Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky regions,” said Director of Technology Programs for KentuckianaWorks Brian Luerman.

This is because as technology advances, the need for software developers increases.

“Ideally person is someone who is inquisitive and likes to answer questions,” said Industry & New Economy Liaison Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Programs, Inc. Ian Mooers. “So I think those make great people and as technology continues to grow, we are only going to need more people who understand these types of technologies.”

Inspired by a tech based program called Code Louisville, staff decided to expand services.

“It was very successful over there in placing folks into entry level job opportunities and so when they approached us to work with them, we were very excited and anything that we can do to provide job opportunities for Eastern Kentucky,” he said.

Luermon says the industry is not only well paying, but provides job security.

“A lot of jobs are being eliminated and replaced with more high tech jobs so the more you have those skills, the more you can be on the bleeding edge of that field and basically it’s interesting and rewarding challenging career,” he said.

For those who may think the program is too hard or maybe think the program is not for them, Luermon says think again.

“This is what we’re all about, exploring if this is for you. But what I’ll say is that if you’re not sure or even if you think you might not be but maybe you are, give it a try,” he said.

He says self-guided online learning is blended with weekly classroom meetups and mentorship. Experienced developers serve as mentors to help answer questions and guide students through the training curriculum.

The program is currently remote and free. It is funded through a grant from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

