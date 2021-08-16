WYMT wins regional Emmy award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT wins only the third regional Emmy award in station history.

Former assistant news director/producer Kyle Collier and reporter Connor (James) Dunwoodie won in the Health/Medical-News category.

It was for a story in the early weeks of the pandemic explaining how social distancing can save lives using LEGOs.

“I’m thrilled to see the exceptional work by Kyle Collier and Connor Dunwoodie recognized with one of the most prestigious awards in broadcasting,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton.

In the Ohio Valley chapter, WYMT competes with mainly larger stations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

“Their collaborative effort made a complex story understandable in a time when we were all asking questions and seeking answers,” Middleton added. “I’m very proud of Kyle and Connor for this honor and all their work while at WYMT. We are proud to share this honor with our community.”

The awards were handed out virtually Sunday night for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

