Advertisement

WYMT wins regional Emmy award

WYMT wins regional Emmy award
WYMT wins regional Emmy award(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT wins only the third regional Emmy award in station history.

Former assistant news director/producer Kyle Collier and reporter Connor (James) Dunwoodie won in the Health/Medical-News category.

It was for a story in the early weeks of the pandemic explaining how social distancing can save lives using LEGOs.

“I’m thrilled to see the exceptional work by Kyle Collier and Connor Dunwoodie recognized with one of the most prestigious awards in broadcasting,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton.

In the Ohio Valley chapter, WYMT competes with mainly larger stations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

“Their collaborative effort made a complex story understandable in a time when we were all asking questions and seeking answers,” Middleton added. “I’m very proud of Kyle and Connor for this honor and all their work while at WYMT. We are proud to share this honor with our community.”

The awards were handed out virtually Sunday night for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

You can watch the story below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sheriff: Missing Perry County man found dead
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
Deaths, heavily damage reported following major earthquake in Haiti
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
‘Do the right thing’ : Gov. Andy Beshear issues warning as COVID-19 cases skyrocket Friday

Latest News

The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
WYMT
DQ Pigskin Preview: Knox Central Panthers
COVID-19 incidence rates have officials alarmed - 6 p.m.
COVID-19 incidence rates have officials alarmed - 6 p.m.