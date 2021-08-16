Veteran’s Club works to help Kentuckians who served, as the Taliban’s takeover continues in Afghanistan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell who said they’ve been working around the clock to help veterans during the pandemic.

From COVID concerns to helping those facing evictions.

Now, their counseling services are turning towards veterans who actually fought in Afghanistan for decades. Now dealing with the news of the Taliban takeover.

“In a matter of days it has undone 20 years’ worth of effort, blood, sweat and tears,” said Harrell.

Harrell works with 6,000 veterans in the region.

“And we’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from veterans who served in Afghanistan, and they feel like they served in vain.”

Many of whom Harrell said sacrificed time with family, sometimes their own limbs and for many battling PTSD, their mental health. He said not just for our country but for the Afghan people.

“Left them for the wolves, known as the Taliban. Which sure enough was priority number one for them, to hunt these folks. Find them, rape them, torture them and murder them in the streets.”

It’s this knowledge and imagery that Harrell fears will haunt those who served in Afghanistan for decades. Now Harrell and his team are dealing with the traumatic fall out.

“Ensure that we’re there to support the veterans and families. Be there when they need to talk.”

Leaving veterans with this message:

“Just know that when you were there, you did make a difference. You did serve your country honorably. Don’t let what you’re seeing make you think otherwise.”

The Club provides many services for veterans and their families, including counseling.

You can find out more about their services, and even how you can help, here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.