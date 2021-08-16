Advertisement

Two weeks after devastating flash flood, weather threatens Nicholas County yet again

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, Jan and Ed Taylor of Carlisle went to bed on a night which saw a small creek swell into a raging river.

“We didn’t wake up,” Jan Taylor said. “We were awake during the storm; it was very loud and the dog was frightened so she was in bed with us. When it finally got quiet, we went to sleep and we didn’t know anything had happened”

They woke up to water and mud all over the floor and their car taking a ride of its own. The car had floated from behind their home, through a car wash and across the street. It eventually settled at the end of their neighbor Duane Marchyn’s driveway.

Despite the mess the flood left behind, Jan sees it as a stroke of luck that they slept through the night.

“I’m glad we slept, because we couldn’t have done anything but worry,” she noted.

Across the street, Marchyn had his own car problems.

“The two cars that are in the driveway here - the BMW and Mercedes, had extensive water damage and they’ve actually been totaled,” said Marchyn.

Yesterday’s rain waters got high, but receded without doing any additional damage.

For the Taylors and Marchyn, a full recovery will take months … and an unfavorable weather pattern this week is cause for concern.

“It’s unlikely because it was a 100-year flood, but it could happen again,” Marchyn said. “Lightning could strike twice essentially.”

But all they can do is keep moving forward.

“We’re just cleaning up and moving on, that’s all you can do,” said Marchyn.

Our weather forecast is showing the potential for storms in Nicholas County every day from tomorrow through next Sunday.

