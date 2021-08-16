Two Eastern Kentucky schools receive $50,000 grants to help with teacher shortage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - State officials recognized the 10 recipients of $50,000 Grow-Your-Own program grants.

The GYO program is designed to help schools recruit, develop and retain teachers from their own communities.

“The aim is to boost the Commonwealths teacher-talent pipelines to provide all students with a high-quality education,” said Education Commissioner, Dr. Jason Glass.

In Eastern Kentucky, Corbin High School and Whitley High School will each receive the $50,000 award to begin recruiting teachers.

According to State officials, the GYO program is necessary to meet a shortage of teachers as young people either pursue different careers, or leave the teaching profession.

For Commissioner Glass, improving diversity in the workforce is also a critical element of the program.

”Diversity in the profession, whether that means race, ethnicity, economic background, or disability or gender gives students role models who they can aspire to be like.”

Lieutenant Governor, Jacqueline Coleman, is a former educator. She understands how important the teaching profession is.

”I tell students that if they want to change the world, they should become a teacher,” she said. “The influence that you have on your community and the next generation of leaders is almost unmatched.”

Some key elements of the program include the Teaching and Learning Pathway, which introduces high school students to the Education field, and Educator’s Rising, which gives the students hands-on skills training.

