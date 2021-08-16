Advertisement

Two arrested on burglary charges at vocational school

32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny...
32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton are facing burglary and grand larceny charges, deputies said.(Logan County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men are facing burglary and grand larceny charges after being accused of a burglary inside the Auto Tech class at the Ralph R. Willis Vocational School.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say they received a call from the Logan County IT Department of an active burglary.

A live video feed was used to relay information to dispatchers and units on scene.

32-year-old Donald Mann and 31-year-old Anthony Dalton, both from Lincoln County, were caught in the act, according to deputies.

They both now face burglary and grand larceny charges.

Deputies say they had been working multiple break-ins and thefts, which resulted in the loss of several thousand dollars worth of mechanical tools, catalytic converters, and other items stolen from the Auto Tech center on different occasions.

That led deputies to work with the board of education to place cameras with live alert motion detection as they anticipated the return of burglars.

Both Mann and Dalton are also being charged with the other thefts, including 4 counts of burglary and 4 counts of grand larceny in a one month span.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sheriff: Missing Perry County man found dead
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover...
Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized

Latest News

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
The National Hurricane Center said Fred has regained tropical storm status in the Gulf of...
Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast
Water rose up onto East Union Road again on Saturday, August 14, after another round of storms.
Two weeks after devastating flash flood, weather threatens Nicholas County yet again
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County