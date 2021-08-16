Advertisement

Stoops: Joey Gatewood intends to enter the transfer portal

Joey Gatewood runs in his first collegiate start against Georgia.
Joey Gatewood runs in his first collegiate start against Georgia.(Photo: SEC)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK head coach Mark Stoops confirmed in a Sunday news conference that junior quarterback Joey Gatewood intends to enter the transfer portal.

Stoops says that Gatewood’s decision came after Will Levis was named the starting quarterback. Stoops added that Gatewood will no longer practice with the team.

This is the second time Gatewood has not been selected for an SEC starting quarterback job. He transferred from Auburn after the 2019 season.

Former Lexington Catholic star Beau Allen has been named backup to Levis.

