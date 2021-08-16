Advertisement

St. Claire Regional Medical Center opens surge COVID ICU

By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - Patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. Claire Regional Medical Center are struggling to get through. Not only are they in need of care, they are in need of high levels of care because of how sick they are.

“Unlike before, when about a quarter of our COVID-19 patients were critical, half of them are critical this time, so they are sicker,” said Chief Medical Officer William Melahn.

Dr. Melahn says many of these folks are suffering with life-threatening low oxygen levels, and most are unvaccinated. Melahn did not hold back with how he feels about it.

“I’ve lost my fear of bringing it up, because I’m watching people die, and that’s a waste,” Melahn said.

To help keep these patients alive, the hospital converted its post-anesthesia care unit into a surge COVID ICU. It is a change that has never been made at the hospital before. Melahn commends the efforts of the hospital staff, and says they have been awesome throughout the pandemic. He just wishes the community would be more willing to get vaccinated.

“I’m not frustrated with the individual patients. I am frustrated that the messages that went out, and go out from the disinformation campaigns have been more effective than our truthful, honest, and clinical information,” Melahn said.

Melahn says they’ll scale up even more if they have to. They want to do whatever it takes to accommodate their patients and provide the best care.

“We’re a community hospital. We’re going to do what we have to do, with what we’re given,” Melahn said.

