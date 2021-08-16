Some NKY parents protest Gov. Beshear’s school mask mandate

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Parents took to the streets Monday in Covington and Boone County to voice their opposition against Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate.

Last week, the governor signed an executive order requiring all teachers, staff, students and visitors in Kentucky pre-K and K-12 schools to wear masks.

Parents with kids in Covington’s Catholic schools lined up on Madison Avenue holding signs and chanting.

Those parents at Monday’s protests said they should be the ones who decide if their kid wears a mask in school.

Some of the parents hope the Diocese of Covington will stand up and fight to make mask requirements a district-only decision.

There might not be much, if anything, the diocese or any district can do.

According to a letter from Boone County Schools, the governor’s executive order has the “force and effect of law.”

Boone County was the site of Monday’s other protest.

One mother in attendance said she is choosing to homeschool her kids this year because of the mask mandate.

“They’ll be homeschooled again this year and I know it’s not a good education, but I want to stand strong on what I’m doing, which is no more masks, and if you want to wear them you should wear them and if you don’t want to wear them you shouldn’t,” said Angie Wren, of Union.

In the letter to Boone County parents, Superintendent Matthew Turner said he must follow the order.

“As the superintendent, I must follow the law and I must advise the Boone County Board of Education to also follow the law,” the letter reads.

Gov. Beshear’s executive order is in effect for 30 days.

He does have the option to renew the order.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.