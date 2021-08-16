Soggy forecast this week, heavy rain likely at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep the rain gear handy. You will definitely need it for the first part of this week.

Today and Tonight

Showers and storms plagued the region off and on all weekend and that trend will continue this week. We will start the new work and school week soggy for some, especially early this morning. Fog could be an issue for some and some rumbles of thunder are possible as you head out the door. Take it slow early.

As we head deeper into the day, the clouds stay with us, but the rain chances become more scattered. Right now, we are not under a severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center, but we could see a few stronger storms roll through at times all day. Temperatures will struggle to get to 80 this afternoon and some spots may not make it out of the 70s with the cloud cover.

Tonight, some scattered chances for showers and storms will hang around and lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday will look very similar to Monday with one exception, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could pay us a visit by the late evening and overnight hours. While the rain chances look to stay scattered during the day, they should pick up overnight and in a big way. The models are currently showing anywhere from 2-4″ of rain through midweek, with most of that coming Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The ground is already saturated from weekend rain in spots, so we could run into some high water issues, especially since tropical moisture is involved.

Cloudy skies will linger both days. Highs will not make it out of the 70s on Tuesday in most locations and may make it into the low 80s if skies try to clear Wednesday afternoon. Lows both nights will be in the upper 60s.

If everything stays the same with the forecast, we will begin Severe Weather Alert Day coverage at 5 a.m. Tuesday to get you ready for any potential issues.

Extended Forecast

Once we get past Fred, the rain chances will continue, but back in their typical summertime scattered form. That will continue for Thursday, Friday and Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb back into the low to mid-80s. The rain chances should become even more widely scattered by the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Stay weather aware this week and keep an eye on your creeks and streams!

