School counselor who prevented school shooting spoke to KY school

ROCKASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Rockcastle school heard from a Tennessee teacher who prevented a school shooting four years ago.

In 2016, Molly Hudgens spent more than one hour talking with a student back in 2016. That talk prevented the student from committing an act of violence that day.

On Monday, she got a chance to share her story with other teachers who hopefully never have to share her experience.

Hudgens said getting to know students better could be the key to preventing a tragedy.

“And so I think when you have those opportunities with students in the hallways at lunchtime, as you are waiting with them for bus, whatever duties you have with him, you may be able to see something,” said Hudgens.

She was awarded the civilian National Medal of Honor for her actions, and spends her days off traveling and sharing her words of wisdom across the country. When she is working, she can still be found serving as the school’s counselor.

