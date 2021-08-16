Advertisement

School counselor who prevented school shooting spoke to KY school

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Rockcastle school heard from a Tennessee teacher who prevented a school shooting four years ago.

In 2016, Molly Hudgens spent more than one hour talking with a student back in 2016. That talk prevented the student from committing an act of violence that day.

On Monday, she got a chance to share her story with other teachers who hopefully never have to share her experience.

Hudgens said getting to know students better could be the key to preventing a tragedy.

“And so I think when you have those opportunities with students in the hallways at lunchtime, as you are waiting with them for bus, whatever duties you have with him, you may be able to see something,” said Hudgens.

She was awarded the civilian National Medal of Honor for her actions, and spends her days off traveling and sharing her words of wisdom across the country. When she is working, she can still be found serving as the school’s counselor.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sheriff: Missing Perry County man found dead
A police car.
KSP investigating death in Clay County
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton’s arrest came after extensive surveillance and undercover...
Officials: More than $190,000 of fentanyl seized

Latest News

CHI Saint Joseph Health restricts visitation guidelines due to COVID-19 cases increasing
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
One dead, road shut down following Pike County crash
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
9-year-old girl, man fatally shot in southwest Louisville identified
Lee County Schools close for several days due to positive COVID tests