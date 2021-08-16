Advertisement

One dead, road shut down following Pike County crash

Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes
Photo Courtesy: Buddy Forbes(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Pike County.

It happened Monday morning on Kentucky 3218 near the Pike County Airport.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a large commercial truck and a passenger car were involved.

We’re told the road will be closed for several hours while crews work to reconstruct the scene.

The injured person was taken to Pikeville Medical Center.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

