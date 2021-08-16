Advertisement

More rain on the way as we track tropical remnants

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rather soggy weekend, it would appear there’s no rest for the weary as we start the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve been under the influence of a pesky stationary front for most of the weekend, and that continues into our Monday evening. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through the late evening hours before a small break overnight. That will allow lows to fall back into the lower 70s. That’s when our weather takes on a more…tropical flavor.

Nope, no mangoes but we will be dealing with the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred interacting with our stationary front. Scattered to widespread showers and storms will remain possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Not much severe weather is in the cards, but heavy rain will be likely and that could cause some local high water issues. We could see rainfall totals near two to four inches in spots, especially in the eastern sections of the area. Highs stay reasonable in the low 80s thanks to cloud cover. Lows overnight stay in the low to middle 70s with the downright tropical air we have in place.

Through the Work Week

Fred doesn’t look to stick around for very long, but we can’t say the same for our showers and thunderstorms. Our frontal boundary will continue to wobble and wave throughout the area going through the work week.

Disturbances will ride along it through the week, meaning mostly cloudy skies with spotty afternoon showers and storms will be the norm all the way through the work week. Highs will stay slightly below average in the lower to middle 80s. Overnight lows stay mild in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Make sure you grab the rain gear if you’re headed out to the first night of Friday Night Football, because it looks like we will likely be dealing with scattered showers and storms in the early evening.

