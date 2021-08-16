Advertisement

Lexington’s Roots and Heritage Festival going virtual due to rising COVID-19 cases

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Roots and Heritage Festival will be virtual this year.

“The first time we’ve ever done it in 32 years,” said Kimberly Baird, chairperson for the festival.

Baird says it was not an easy decision. But after looking at the rise in COVID-19 cases, organizers felt it was the right call.

“We have no ability to keep people wearing masks. We just don’t have the manpower to do that, if you’ve been down there, we take up three or four city blocks,” Baird said.

While some people are disappointed the festival won’t be in persons this year, organizers say the event will still celebrate Lexington’s east end and cultural diversity.

“Even within the African American culture, there’s diversity, so that’s what we’re highlighting, that’s what we’re emphasizing and want to educate the public on,” Baird said.

The event will feature prerecorded performances, a virtual scavenger hunt and reverse parade. People will even have a chance to do some shopping.

“Maybe just do a vendor spotlight on the website and on social media so that the public can still see there are vendors to go to,” Baird said.

The Lexington Roots and Heritage Festival runs September 10-12.

