Lee County Schools close for several days due to positive COVID tests

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The superintendent in one Eastern Kentucky school district announced schools will be closed for the first part of this week due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Sarah Wasson said as of now, one kindergarten student, one first grader, and one 4th grade student have tested positive for the virus. In addition, Wasson said in the post, five staff members also tested positive.

Officials say 17 students and staff at the elementary school alone are not feeling well or had to quarantine and will be tested on Monday.

Photo Courtesy: Lee County Schools Facebook page (WYMT)

The school district just returned back to in-person classes last Wednesday.

Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill told our sister station WKYT the three days will allow for enough time to get test results back. He says they’re acting with caution, but are not dragging their feet either.

Superintendent Wasson said in her post she has been in contact with the Kentucky River District Health Department to make sure the local health department has enough rapid tests for those who need to be tested.

“I think people have a right to be concerned, and I know people are concerned about the imposition on their freedoms, that people are concerned about their health, and all these are valid concerns,” Caudill told WKYT. “Fear is something that’s personal. But, I can tell you from the Lee County perspective, from my perspective, the school is operating with a preponderance of caution.”

Caudill says the county’s vaccination rate is in the mid 30% range, which is on the lower end for the state.

As of Friday, Lee and Wayne County were the only counties still in orange on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

The Lee County Health Center is providing free rapid COVID-19 tests Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.