Advertisement

KSP investigating death in Clay County

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County 911 called Kentucky State Police of a deadly shooting at a home on Pleasant Grove Loop Road.

Clay County 911 was told of a possible shooting between 41-year-old Jason L. Taylor and 21-year-old Brandon L. Smith.

An investigation said Taylor made threats to Smith saying he (Taylor) would come to Smith’s house.

Police said Taylor arrived to Smith’s house with a gun, once he walked inside, the two exchanged shots.

Troopers said Taylor sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

A woman also suffered gunshots wounds. She was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Taylor’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sheriff: Missing Perry County man found dead
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
Deaths, heavily damage reported following major earthquake in Haiti
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
‘Do the right thing’ : Gov. Andy Beshear issues warning as COVID-19 cases skyrocket Friday

Latest News

The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
Michigan deputy dies after being shot in chase with gunman
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
WYMT wins regional Emmy award
WYMT wins regional Emmy award