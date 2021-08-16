KOHS joins national safety initiative for Labor Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As Labor Day approaches, Kentuckians can expect some more emphasis on road safety.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to combat the typical increase in impaired driving that typically happens during the holiday weekend.

“Labor Day weekend is a time we all look forward to, where we can relax and celebrate the unofficial end of summer,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We want all Kentuckians to have a great time, but to keep yourselves and others safe...Together, we can avoid preventable tragedies on Kentucky roads.”

Law enforcement look out for impaired drivers year-round, however they understand that the chances of an incident are more likely because of Labor day.

“If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself,” said Jim Gray, the KYTC Secretary. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive.”

According to the NHTSA, in Kentucky alone, there were more than 9,600 crashed related to impaired driving, with upwards of 300 deaths.

“Our ask is simple- make safe choices when behind the wheel,” said Secretary Gray.

KOHS included this list of suggestions to prevent driving accidents in their news release:

“Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely;

If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely;

If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911;

If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely; and

Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.”

For more information on impaired driving, you can look here or the NHTSA website resource for drug-impaired driving.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.