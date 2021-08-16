Hospital in Morehead converts unit into surge COVID ICU

MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 task force at St. Claire Healthcare has been working behind the scenes to prepare the hospital to handle a spike in COVID-positive patients.

On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was converted to a Surge COVID ICU. A portion of the COVID-positive patients currently admitted to ICU were transferred to the surge unit to make space for incoming COVID-positive admissions

“Not only are we seeing the number of patients requiring hospitalization surge, these patients are requiring more intense care,” said Will Melahn, MD, St. Claire HealthCare’s Chief Medical Officer and Vice President for Medical Affairs. “We have reached a point where our existing COVID units are overwhelmed requiring us to implement elements of our COVID surge plan.”

Leadership at St. Claire anticipates the number of COVID admissions will continue to rise before the situation improves as the Delta variant continues to spread quickly throughout the region.

“Almost all of our current COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. Many of these hospitalizations likely could have been avoided if the patients had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Dr. Melahn said. “I cannot express to you how crucial it is for you, your families, and your friends to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

All other St. Claire HealthCare clinics and ancillary services will continue to operate as usual at this time.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are at a high risk of complications, contact your primary care physician as soon as possible.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for yourself or your child (age 12 or older) to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at St. Claire HealthCare, call 606.783.7539.

