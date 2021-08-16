Healthcare workers gather outside NKY hospital for another vaccine mandate protest

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A crowd of healthcare workers gathered outside of St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood Sunday protesting the recent vaccine mandate.

This is the second protest to take place outside St. Elizabeth in recent weeks. Protestors say they want the freedom to choose if they want to be vaccinated.

The demonstrations follow an announcement that Tri-State hospital workers have to get the vaccine by Oct. 1.

“Give us our freedom. Give us our choice whether or not we want to take something that is not FDA approved,” said protestor April Hoskins.

Hoskins works at the cancer care center at St. Elizabeth. She joins many on the picket line against hospitals making a vaccine decision on their behalf.

“People just want the right to have the choice. That is the major concern here,” said Hoskins.

A hospital spokesperson says the new policy will help health systems respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant.

Supporters of the mandate have said it’s a good idea for patient and staff safety.

“I’ve been vaccinated my whole life. I was raised in a military family. I’ve had all my vaccines. I’ve just not taken the COVID vaccine,” says protestor Donna Crase.

Crase is also a nurse, and she says she’d like to see long-term efficacy and safety studies before getting the vaccine.

Nursing student Victoria Howard is not against it but says she would like it to be a personal choice.

“I’m against being forced into the vaccine. It’s all about the right of freedom. It’s the United States, and we should all be free to choose,” says Howard.

While opinions about the vaccines themselves varied among protesters, they all agree a vaccine mandate is taking things too far.

“People should have the freedom of choice of what they want to put in their body, especially something that is so new,” says protestor Gretchen Cochran.

