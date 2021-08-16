Advertisement

Health officials: How delta variant cases are determined

By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The CDC is now estimating more than 90% of COVID-19 cases across the nation are the delta variant. The Ohio Department of Health says as of July about 86% of its cases are delta.

“There’s little reason to believe there’s anything else other than delta circulating at this point,” said Dr. David Byers, an infectious disease specialist at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

To determine if a positive case is a variant, a COVID-19 swab must go through a variety of testing. Dr. Byers says in Ohio, the state labs are doing the majority of testing for the delta variant.

“In our community hospitals we’re not able to test to tell you if you have the delta variant or the alpha variant, etc.,” Byers said.

Rapid antigen tests cannot determine a variant. Dr. Byers says that must be done with a PCR swab test. Those tests are sent to state labs where they complete sequencing, analyzing mutations in specific locations of the virus.

“What they are doing with the sequences, is they are basically looking for these changes that have been previously identified to be consistent with the delta variant,” said Dr. Byers.

This can only be done if there is enough of the sample remaining and enough viral load.

“It’s one of those things you have to have a good sample and it can’t be such a limited amount of virus that you can’t further the sequencing. The thing with delta is the viral load seems to be much higher and stay much higher for longer based on some data from the CDC,” said Dr. Byers.

Right now, the results of variant testing are available roughly three to four weeks later.

Ohio labs are not testing every swab, but they are gathering samples from a variety of locations, not just patients who are hospitalized.

“Whether you’re testing 1,000 or you’re testing 100 it is still likely representative of the overall virus we’re seeing in the community,” said Dr. Byers.

He said he is concerned with how contagious the delta variant is, and says patients are getting sicker faster, along with younger people, without as many existing health problems.

“We are starting to see people that are our age or younger come in and require hospitalization; it is very sobering. The real thing is that it appears that the average person who gets delta may infect twice as many people, if not more than what we were seeing with the ancestral strain a year ago,” said Dr. Byers. “The viral loads in the upper respiratory tract appear to be much higher, which seems to make it a much more infectious virus.”

Dr. Byers also said vaccines and masking are still the best ways to protect yourself from the variant.

“Just by pure math, the more infections that there are the more likely that a mutation occurs that actually makes a virus more infectious or makes it less susceptible to the vaccine,” he said.

