Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Monday

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continues to increase at a fast pace as Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 2,000 new cases Monday.

More specifically, Governor Beshear announced 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 518,987.

548 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

1,528 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 429 in the ICU. 224 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 12.40%, making it the 50th consecutive day with an increase in positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced nine deaths Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,451.

As of Monday, 113 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but one in the mountains. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 196.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

