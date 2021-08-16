Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Letcher Central Cougars

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season of buidling momentum, the Letcher Central Cougars have their sights on the district.

“I think coming off last year, we had a really good season last year don’t really well,” said senior cornerback Wyatt Ison. “I think last year with the defense we put in really helped us.”

The Cougars are coming off a 6-2 season, including a win over eventual 1A state champion Paintsville.

Head coach Junior Matthews says the challenge ahead of them is steep with a very tough district schedule, but says he believes that the challenge will prepare Letcher Central for the playoffs.

“We hope to build off the momentum last year,” said Matthews. “A lot of our core is back. I think we got 17, 18 starters back so a lot of the guys that played last year and played really the last few years. So we’re excited to have those guys back.”

The Cougars open up their season on the road at Shelby Valley on Friday. Their Oct. 22 game against Evengel Christian was cancelled due to EC not fielding a team this season.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20at Shelby Valley
Aug. 27DAVID CROCKETT (TN)
Sep. 3at Pike Central
Sep. 10HAZARD
Sep. 24PERRY CENTRAL
Oct. 1at Harlan County
Oct. 8at Clay County
Oct. 22JOHNSON CENTRAL
Oct. 29at Bourbon County

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

