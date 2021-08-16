DQ Pigskin Preview: Letcher Central Cougars

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season of buidling momentum, the Letcher Central Cougars have their sights on the district.

“I think coming off last year, we had a really good season last year don’t really well,” said senior cornerback Wyatt Ison. “I think last year with the defense we put in really helped us.”

The Cougars are coming off a 6-2 season, including a win over eventual 1A state champion Paintsville.

Head coach Junior Matthews says the challenge ahead of them is steep with a very tough district schedule, but says he believes that the challenge will prepare Letcher Central for the playoffs.

“We hope to build off the momentum last year,” said Matthews. “A lot of our core is back. I think we got 17, 18 starters back so a lot of the guys that played last year and played really the last few years. So we’re excited to have those guys back.”

The Cougars open up their season on the road at Shelby Valley on Friday. Their Oct. 22 game against Evengel Christian was cancelled due to EC not fielding a team this season.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 at Shelby Valley Aug. 27 DAVID CROCKETT (TN) Sep. 3 at Pike Central Sep. 10 HAZARD Sep. 24 PERRY CENTRAL Oct. 1 at Harlan County Oct. 8 at Clay County Oct. 22 JOHNSON CENTRAL Oct. 29 at Bourbon County

