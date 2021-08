“The current situation in Afghanistan is a complete and total disaster. President Biden rightfully took responsibility for his decision, which now threatens the lives of U.S. Troops, our Afghan allies and Christians who are now in hiding. As we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, we will likely see a Taliban flag flying over the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan. There may have never been a good time to withdraw U.S. Forces, but there was certainly a better way.

“I will have some tough questions for the Secretary of State, the Pentagon and White House for their inept evacuation of our personnel and our Afghan allies, and squandering our chances for a democracy in that forlorn country.”