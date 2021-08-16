Advertisement

CHI Saint Joseph Health restricts visitation guidelines due to COVID-19 cases increasing

(WYMT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - CHI Saint Joseph Health officials in London posted updated guidelines for visiting hours. Hospital officials stated on their Facebook page that due to increasing cases of COVID-19, that their visiting policy will be updated to the following:

• One visitor allowed for patients who are admitted to the hospital from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• One health care support person allowed overnight.

• Two designated visitors allowed for Women’s Services.

• One parent or guardian allowed for patients under age 18.

• Two visitors allowed for end-of-life care.

• One visitor for a patient undergoing a surgery or procedure; must stay in room with patient or go to car during procedure.

• One visitor allowed for a patient in the Emergency Department must stay with patient or wait in car.

• No visitors allowed for COVID-19 patients, except on a case-by-case basis.For more information, please visit https://spr.ly/6187yob79

