Brandon Shirley: Police searching for vehicle of interest in deputy’s death investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police released an image Monday afternoon of a possible vehicle connected to the death of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Officer Beth Ruoff with LMPD said the truck, a 2002-2005 GMC or Chevy, is possibly connected to the death of Deputy Shirley, who was shot and killed off-duty while working security in a car lot on August 5.

Police are now searching for the vehicle and its occupants, and is asking for anyone with any information to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be provided to tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.

There is a $75,000 reward being offered to those who can provide information leading to arrests and prosecution of the suspects involved.

Shirley was laid to rest Wednesday in Cave Hill Cemetery following a procession with law enforcement officials, friends and family.

