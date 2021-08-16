Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody

By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took Samuel Earl Rich into custody Sunday.

Rich was wanted for attempted first degree murder and theft of property, according to officials.

Rich is 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

TBI officials said Rich was considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of $2,500 was being offered to anyone who gave information that leading to his arrest.

