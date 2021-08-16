‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took Samuel Earl Rich into custody Sunday.

Rich was wanted for attempted first degree murder and theft of property, according to officials.

Rich is 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

TBI officials said Rich was considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: #MostWanted fugitive Samuel Rich is in custody, after surrendering to authorities in Bedford County tonight.



Thank you for joining us in staying vigilant, and helping us to spread the word about this case this weekend! 👍 pic.twitter.com/MpB3fD27EM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2021

A reward of $2,500 was being offered to anyone who gave information that leading to his arrest.

