Will Levis named starting quarterback for home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops confirmed Sunday that Penn State transfer Will Levis has been named the starting quarterback for the Wildcats’ Week 1 game against ULM.

The announcement confirmed earlier reports that Levis had been named starter over returning junior and Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood and former Lexington Catholic star Beau Allen.

QB1: @will_levis



"He's been extremely efficient running the offense ... His first throw in the stadium was a 65-yard TD strike. He has a lot of talent ... he won the job."

🗣 @UKCoachStoops pic.twitter.com/Sjy6t44aaJ — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 15, 2021

Stoops confirmed that Allen and Gatewood were practicing as co-backups, later announcing that Gatewood intends to enter the transfer portal and will no longer practice with the team.

Levis passed for 473 yards and 6 touchdowns through 15 games at Penn State.

The Wildcats’ season opener with ULM is on Sept. 4 at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.