Advertisement

Will Levis named starting quarterback for home opener

Will Levis during UK Fan Day on August 7.
Will Levis during UK Fan Day on August 7.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops confirmed Sunday that Penn State transfer Will Levis has been named the starting quarterback for the Wildcats’ Week 1 game against ULM.

The announcement confirmed earlier reports that Levis had been named starter over returning junior and Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood and former Lexington Catholic star Beau Allen.

Stoops confirmed that Allen and Gatewood were practicing as co-backups, later announcing that Gatewood intends to enter the transfer portal and will no longer practice with the team.

Levis passed for 473 yards and 6 touchdowns through 15 games at Penn State.

The Wildcats’ season opener with ULM is on Sept. 4 at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sheriff: Missing Perry County man found dead
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
Deaths, heavily damage reported following major earthquake in Haiti
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
‘Do the right thing’ : Gov. Andy Beshear issues warning as COVID-19 cases skyrocket Friday
KSP investigating fatal one-car accident

Latest News

Tomiwa Durojaiye commits to Kentucky
Three-star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye commits to Kentucky
DQ Pigskin Preview: Bell County Bobcats
DQ Pigskin Preview: Rockcastle Rockets
Hazard poses with the third place Mountain Classic trophy after a 59-52 win over Wolfe County.
Hazard Bulldogs name new head basketball coach