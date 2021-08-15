Will Levis named starting quarterback for home opener
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops confirmed Sunday that Penn State transfer Will Levis has been named the starting quarterback for the Wildcats’ Week 1 game against ULM.
The announcement confirmed earlier reports that Levis had been named starter over returning junior and Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood and former Lexington Catholic star Beau Allen.
Stoops confirmed that Allen and Gatewood were practicing as co-backups, later announcing that Gatewood intends to enter the transfer portal and will no longer practice with the team.
Levis passed for 473 yards and 6 touchdowns through 15 games at Penn State.
The Wildcats’ season opener with ULM is on Sept. 4 at Kroger Field.
