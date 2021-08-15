Advertisement

Two brothers missing from Rocky Top

Officials are searching for two brothers who were last seen on August 6, according to officials.
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Tracy and Scott Hawkins(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Rescue Squad is assisting the Campbell County Rescue Squad in the search for two brothers who were reported missing by their mother, according to the Chief of the Anderson County Rescue Squad.

52-year-old Daniel Scott and 44-year-old Tracey Lynn Hawkins were last seen on August 6, heading into the woods behind a business on Highway 116, wearing hiking or hunting clothes, according to officials.

They were reported missing by their mother three days later on August 9.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
Deaths, heavily damage reported following major earthquake in Haiti
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
‘Do the right thing’ : Gov. Andy Beshear issues warning as COVID-19 cases skyrocket Friday
KSP investigating fatal one-car accident
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide

Latest News

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
Matthew 25: Ministries responding to earthquake in Haiti
The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move on Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says
The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens to tropical storm as it heads to US coast