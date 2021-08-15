Showers and storms across the mountains could lead to localized flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another day of scattered showers and storms across our area. Some storms could produce very heavy rain and lead to localized flooding.

Tonight through Monday night

Scattered showers and storms stick around through the evening hours. Some storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Localized flooding could be an issue for some as storms roll through the mountains. Most of our area is included in a Slight risk of flooding through tonight, so have that WYMT Weather app ready to go just in case your area receives any flooding issues. Low temperatures tonight fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

As we start the next work week, scattered showers and storms will continue. We stay under mostly cloudy skies on Monday with afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. High temperatures stay in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Into Monday night, we remain under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will be around with low temperatures falling into the upper-60s.

Remnants of Fred?

Fred redeveloped into a Tropical Storm earlier today and is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast on Monday. Fred will continue moving north and could impact our neck of the woods by the middle of the week.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we will see more showers and storms across the mountains and these could be associated with the remnants of Fred. We aren’t expecting any major impacts from wind, but we could see some heavier showers and storms.

We remain under mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures staying in the lower-80s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Next Weekend

This soggy weather pattern continues into next weekend.

Afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.

We stay under mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid-80s on both days.

