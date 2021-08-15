Advertisement

Report: Will Levis named starter for UK season opener

Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Penn State transfer Will Levis.(REGINA RICKERT | Regina Rickert)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio, Penn State transfer Will Levis has been named the Wildcats starting quarterback for the season opener against ULM.

Levis passed for 473 yards and 6 touchdowns through 15 games at Penn State. He competed for the starting job with returning junior Joey Gatewood and former Lexington Catholic QB Beau Allen.

The Wildcats’ season opener with ULM is on Sept. 4 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

KSP investigating fatal one-car accident

