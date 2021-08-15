Report: Will Levis named starter for UK season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio, Penn State transfer Will Levis has been named the Wildcats starting quarterback for the season opener against ULM.

Source tells KSR that Mark Stoops informed the team this weekend that Will Levis will be the starter at Quarterback for Kentucky in Game 1 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 15, 2021

Levis passed for 473 yards and 6 touchdowns through 15 games at Penn State. He competed for the starting job with returning junior Joey Gatewood and former Lexington Catholic QB Beau Allen.

The Wildcats’ season opener with ULM is on Sept. 4 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

