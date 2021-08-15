Advertisement

Rally at W.Va. Capitol supporting a choice for masks and vaccines

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 50 people showed up to a rally at the West Virginia State Capitol steps wanting state and local leadership to know they believe masks and vaccines should be a personal choice.

“They are trying to control our children they are trying to co parent and I know what’s best for my child just as I am sure everyone else knows what is best for their children,” said parent Lisa Brammer. “Seeing my son who has asthma, it has gotten way worse since he has been forced in a mask. I mean it should be a parents choice and that is why I am here.”

Kanawha County Schools voted to make masks a choice for students in grades six through twelve but for students under sixth grade, masks are required.

“They are taking my choice away to manage my own daughters health and safety wearing a mask or not wearing a mask,” said Tiffany Steele.

It’s a choice Steele’s daughter Emma also wants for individual students and their families. She created a petition for her class.

“It’s school mask petition, I got everybody to sign but two which is okay. I’m okay with that because it is their choice,” said Emma. “Everybody fidgets with it in the middle of class and it is very distracting some people take it off and put it back on and switch masks.”

Emma hopes the signatures will help change the minds of Kanawha County School leaders.

Organizers including Lee Forbes said the rally is about being able to make their own health decisions and it is a representation of freedom.

“The biggest frustration is that we have to be here at all that our constitutional rights are being terribly trampled on the leadership is not taking that into account,” said Forbes.

Organizers hoped more supporters will come join them on the statehouse steps in the weeks to come.

