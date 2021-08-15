Advertisement

Louisville children in need surprised with new beds

For 20 Louisville-area children in need, a surprise donation allowed them the opportunity for a good night’s sleep.(Ashley HomeStore)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For 20 Louisville-area children in need, a surprise donation allowed them the opportunity for a good night’s sleep.

Children with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana were gifted brand new beds, linens, blankets and pillows as part of Ashley HomeStore’s Hope to Dream program Friday night.

Recipients of the new beds often had makeshift arrangements for places to sleep and didn’t have a bed of their own, which made Friday’s donations much deserved.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a Louisville non-profit helping provide beds to kids in need, partnered with Ashley HomeStore and the national Hope to Dream program to provide the beds, which were delivered to families on Saturday morning.

“We had heard, not officially, but we had heard through the grapevine that there were over 3,000 kids in the Jefferson County Public School system who are bedless,” Tom Recktenwald with Sleep in Heavenly Peace said. ”We’re making a dent in that and we’re going to keep working until every kid in Louisville has a bed. Our slogan is no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

Hope to Dream has provided new beds to more than 110,000 kids in need since the program began in 2010.

