Advertisement

LMPD: Juvenile girl, adult man killed in southwest Louisville double shooting

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on...
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on reports of a shooting around 5:27 p.m.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after two people were shot and killed in southwest Louisville Sunday evening.

MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed calls came in to the 13000 block of Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on reports of a shooting around 5:27 p.m.

According to LMPD 3rd Division Major Micah Sheu, officers arrived and found an adult man and a juvenile female who had been shot at the location.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

“It’s a very difficult situation, especially when there’s juveniles involved,” Sheu said. “You know, a lot of us are parents, I’m a parent, it hits home really hard to see how many juveniles have been injured or even killed this year. It’s a very tragic thing to see and none of us want to have to go through this.”

LMPD is asking for anyone with any information to come forward. People who have information are asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sheriff: Missing Perry County man found dead
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Three people, including trooper taken to hospital after crash
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
Deaths, heavily damage reported following major earthquake in Haiti
Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
‘Do the right thing’ : Gov. Andy Beshear issues warning as COVID-19 cases skyrocket Friday