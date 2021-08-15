Advertisement

Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

One person was taken to the hospital.
One person was taken to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Police said they went out to Charles Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They said a man shot another man there.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police said he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have been in contact with everyone involved in the incident, and charges are pending.

