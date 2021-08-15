Advertisement

‘It’s something that doesn’t happen very often here’: Investigation continues into Morehead murder-suicide

Officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road after receiving a call...
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead couple were found dead in their home Friday evening in an incident which police have called an apparent murder-suicide.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Rodburn Hollow Road on Friday evening, they found the bodies of 81-year-old Cobern Sergeant and 75-year-old Vada Sargent.

Based on the evidence upon their arrival, police believe that Cobern shot and killed Vada before turning the gun on himself.

“All the evidence they found there, the way the bodies were positioned inside the room, and also the male still had the firearm in his hand with his fingers between the trigger,” said Morehead Chief of Police Derrick Blevins

It’s the first murder within Morehead city limits in at least eight years, according to Chief Blevins.

But the chief noted that it was not the first time they’ve been called to this household.

“We’d been up there a few times for various types of calls, disturbances and things of that nature,” Chief Blevins said. “So that’s something the investigators may go back and look at, you know, see what types of calls those were, if there was any violence during those calls.”

Neighbors told me that the couple kept to themselves and that Cobern in particular was “not friendly”.

As rumors swirled about the incident online, Chief Blevins cautioned that people should not take everything they see on social media as fact.

“We’ve had some things going on on social media and things of that nature, but we don’t believe there’s any type of threat to that area of the community,” Chief Blevins said. “Morehead is a pretty good town and it’s something that doesn’t happen very often here.”

The bodies of both Cobern and Vada Sargent were taken to the state medical examiner in frankfort for autopsies this morning.

Chief Blevins said the investigation into the motive behind this incident is still ongoing.

